The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All video: Katie, Andrew S. sit down







On Monday night’s The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, Katie Thurston is going to reunite with her men for the first time since filming. As you imagine, there are going to be some emotional moments — and Katie could even express some regrets.

One of the big questions we still wonder is this: Why did she send Andrew S. home when she did? The two had a fantastic relationship for much of the season and on paper, it felt like he was final three material! The only people we were confident would be around longer than him were Greg and Blake, just because those two had chemistry with her that was off the charts.

In the sneak peek below, you can watch a little bit of casual conversation between Andrew and Katie before things take a turn for the serious. He tells her that she will make an incredible wife to someone, and she also wonders if things could have been different if they had spent more time together. We wonder that too!

Honestly, the thing we’re the most confused about on the outside looking in is why Andrew was sent home before Justin, especially since it felt like the former had much more in the way of natural chemistry with her. We just haven’t seen as much of her with Justin! The other choices make some sense — even Michael, who we do feel could remove himself from the competition soon in order to be there for his son.

What do you most want to see on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All?

