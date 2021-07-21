The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All spoilers: Katie Thurston, men reunite







Next week on The Bachelorette, prepare to see something a little bit unexpected. Hometown dates are coming, but they won’t be happening right away.

Instead, next week is a bit of a hybrid episode. It begins with an important conversation between Katie Thurston and one of her men; from there, it will transfer over to the Men Tell All special.

So who is at the center of this conversation? We’re worried that it is Michael, given that we’ve already seen clips of his son questioning whether or not his dad wants to be around him anymore. This could be the sort of comment that makes Michael want to leave this environment immediately, and it could obviously have a big impact on Katie and the rest of her journey. If Michael does go, we imagine that he could still be featured at the Men Tell All. Typically everyone but the final three is present for this, so we have to imagine that someone will be eliminated prior to hometowns even kicking off.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

“1708/Men Tell All” – It’s time for Katie’s former suitors to talk it out. But first, one of the men has an emotional realization about his journey to find love, which leads to a heartbreakingly honest conversation with Katie at the resort. Then, it’s time for the men to get real when they reunite for the first time since New Mexico to hash out all the drama and laugh at their mistakes, all in front of a live studio audience. Plus, a look at the final two episodes of the season. Find out on “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JULY 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

If you’ve seen one of these Men Tell All specials, you’ve really seen them all. The only thing that is notable here is the live audience, which is a radical change from everything the show has done since the start of the health crisis.

What do you want to see on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All?

