The Bachelor: Is Andrew Spencer from Katie’s season a contender?







On tonight's new episode of The Bachelorette we saw the elimination of Andrew Spencer — does this make him a contender for the next Bachelor?

We should start things off here by reiterating just how shocked we are. Who thought that he would make it at least to the top 3! He was charming, funny, and he had some of the best dates of the season.

For the time being, we would say that Andrew is the most likely contender out of the guys who have been eliminated so far. He is likable, funny, and would be able to narrate very well as a lead. The problem is that there are still some other contenders left this season! If Michael A. doesn’t get the final rose, he’s probably the frontrunner since he has the backstory and also would present a single-dad angle that the show has not had since Juan Pablo’s season many years ago.

Regardless of what happens with Andrew in the future, we do think that he will remain a part of Bachelor Nation down the road. Producers are going to want him for something more, and it mostly comes down to whether or not he is going to want to do it. He does have a football career to attend to and you never know: It’s possible that he could meet someone away from the show!

We will say at least this: Andrew’s exit is one that will be remembered. He went out with SO much class and respect for not just her, but also the process.

Do you want to see Andrew Spencer become the next Bachelor?

