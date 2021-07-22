Manifest season 4: Do new streaming ratings increase renewal odds?







Earlier this week, reports started to surface that a Manifest season 4 is starting to gain traction again at NBC and Netflix. Today, we’re getting even more evidence as to why that is.

Today (per Deadline), Nielsen released its latest streaming viewership numbers for the week of June 21-25, and it shows the canceled drama at #1 for the second straight week. Even after the show was formally canceled, viewers continued to eat up the first two seasons without hesitation. The show generated 2.06 billion minutes of viewing for that week — the only other streaming product even close was Luca, a new Pixar collaboration over at Disney+. (That’s right: Manifest took down Pixar.)

As we have already noted, the decision to revisit Manifest talks likely comes from a wide array of factors. We think the more streaming data that NBC and Netflix see, the more they realize what a mistake it would be to shut the show down now. Remember that season 3 isn’t even on Netflix yet! There’s also the decision to not move forward with Law & Order: For the Defense, which is leaving a pretty enormous hole in the NBC schedule. The Blacklist is filling it temporarily on Thursday nights, but with some of its recent ratings we’re not sure that we see it in that timeslot permanently. We could instead see Manifest premiere next year and take over the same spot that it had for season 3.

Note that as of this writing, nothing is official — it’s still very well possible that talks disintegrate between parties once again. Just keep the faith for now; the fact that conversations are even happening again is encouraging, since a solid week ago it was looking as though a wrap-up movie was going to be the only option out there.

