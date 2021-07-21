Manifest season 4: Is it being revived by NBC and Netflix?







Weeks following its initial cancellation, is there a chance that a Manifest season 4 happens in earnest? It would be an eleventh-hour miracle, but there are some reasons to hope.

Earlier today, it was first suggested by Showbiz 411 that NBC may be rethinking the decision to cancel the show. We understand why from a programming standpoint. Remember for a moment here that NBC canceled Law & Order: For the Defense before it started production, shifting The Blacklist over to the Thursday-night timeslot. With this in mind, an hour of programming suddenly freed up … and it makes sense that Manifest would fill that void.

Tonight, Deadline is reporting that there are talks between NBC and Netflix about bringing the show back. While nothing is a sure thing as of yet, it does feel like there are reasons for both parties to be interested. They could help to split some of the costs, and we know already that Manifest is an enormous hit on the streaming service. The first two seasons completely dominated in terms of viewership after they arrived there, and the series found a whole new viewership that they never had before.

We should go ahead and note that these discussions are supposedly around a proper season, and not just a finale movie that was floated a little while ago. With the cancellation of For the Defense, the game has clearly changed … and we’ll have to see what happens. Perhaps NBC is hoping that they can convert some of the people streaming Manifest on Netflix into live viewers down the road? There’s clearly an appetite for a mystery like this, and we’d be thrilled for the entire cast and crew if something happens to work out.

