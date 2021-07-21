The Flash season 8 spoilers: Who will the Big Bad villain be?







Following tonight’s finale, it’s fair to have questions aplenty about The Flash season 8. Take, for example, who the new villain will be!

All things considered, season 7 tied together a number of loose ends. The Godspeed arc appears to be done, Barry and Iris had a chance to celebrate their love, and everyone can breathe a little easier — for now. Moving forward, it feels like the show is going to be ambitious, even to the point where the most dangerous foe for the title character is still to come.

Speaking in an interview with TVLine to go alongside the finale, here is some of what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say on the subject:

As always, we’ll continue our graphic novel and interlude formats, to showcase both new and returning villains. For our new villains, one of them in particular will be the biggest and most powerful villain the Flash has yet faced — and that’s saying something! We’ll meet this unique baddie quite early in Season 8.

As for those returning villains, there will definitely be some very familiar faces from the last seven seasons who show up once more, in unexpected ways, to make a united Barry and Iris’s life a living nightmare.

Will we see more of the Reverse-Flash and Godspeed down the road? We wouldn’t rule that out, given that both of them are iconic speedsters in their own right. Eobard Thawne in particular is Barry’s greatest foe and even if he helps him here and there (as we saw tonight), we don’t think it’s fair to say that he will ever truly be free of him. As a matter of fact, we would be a little bit naïve to ever think he’s gone forever!

What sort of villains do you want to see on The Flash season 8, whether they be old ones or new ones?

