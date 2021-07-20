The Flash season 8 premiere date for Grant Gustin, cast on The CW







After tonight’s finale, it only makes sense to want some news on The Flash season 8 and a possible premiere date. How in the world could you not? This is a show that almost always leaves you wanting more, and we have a hard time thinking that something different is going to be happening in this situation.

The first thing that is important to note here is, of course, the fact that there is a season 8 for the Grant Gustin series coming. This renewal was first announced some time ago, and we know that several longtime cast members have already inked new deals — think Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker. (Some of the more recent additions have different contract situations to work through.)

As for whether or not season 8 will be the end of the road here, we are approaching it as though it’s a possibility. Nothing is altogether confirmed as of yet but remember that Arrow ended with its own eighth season and once you get to this point in a show’s run, it often gets either more expensive or you run into a situation where a lot of cast members want to do some other things.

Now, let’s get to some of those questions around a premiere date. While everything is subject to change, the plan right now is for The Flash to return on Tuesday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be a part of a lineup that includes another long-running show in Riverdale. Gustin and the rest of the cast will commence filming season 8 a little bit later this summer; let’s hope that things are a little more smooth after season 7 faced a number of different challenges behind the scenes.

