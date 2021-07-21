American Horror Story season 10 filming halted over positive test







American Horror Story season 10 is currently slated to premiere on FX next month, but could that change due to filming delays behind the scenes?

According to a report from Deadline, production on the series has been temporarily paused over the next few days (at least) following a positive test. This is causing potential close contacts to go into isolation, and we’ll have to see how this impacts everything as a whole.

One of the things that we’ve learned over the course of the past year-plus is to never take a week or even a day for granted; things can change rapidly and you have to be prepared for anything. When it comes to TV production, positive tests do still happen and you need to take the utmost precaution, even in cases where those involved are fully vaccinated. It’s a part of the new normal and there is no clear timetable as to when things are going to change.

So long as production is able to resume over the next few days, we imagine that the premiere date for the season will remain very much in place. There is no reason to rush things along; we’ve waited almost two years to see the next proper season of the show! There’s no reason to think that we can’t wait a little bit longer in the event the situation calls for it.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news when it comes to American Horror Story season 10 coming up down the pipeline. We’ll also have updates on this situation as they develop, and welcome some of your thoughts in the comments. (Photo: FX.)

