Good Girls season 4 episode 13 spoilers: ‘You’ & other uncertainty







Next week on NBC Good Girls season 4 episode 13 is set to air, and there’s already a different feel around watching the show. Consider this a consequence of learning about the show’s cancellation. With NBC not moving forward and Netflix not picking it up, it’s hard to really fathom if there’s a path ahead for Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman. We may just have to accept that the remaining four episodes are it … even if we don’t want to do that.

At least we know that the remaining episodes (including the two-hour finale event) are going to cover a lot of ground. Rio’s going to take an initiative (regardless of if anyone wants him to), while some jaw-droppers could send ripples through the entire cast.

The Good Girls season 4 episode 13 synopsis doesn’t offer TOO many details for what’s coming next, but it does a reasonably good job of setting the stage:

07/08/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rio inserts himself in the girls’ new business to Beth’s dismay. Phoebe discovers a bombshell in the case and returns to Detroit. TV-14

What’s coming beyond this episode?

Think politics! One of the big stories for episode 14 is going to be Beth’s run for city council, though we’ll have a better chance of previewing that further next week.

If you love Good Girls, just be sure to watch the series live. Even if the show stays canceled, it’d be nice to see it walk off into the sunset on a high note. It already has enough challenges airing in late June/early July, which are hardly great times for scripted network television to air.

