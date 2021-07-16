American Horror Stories spoilers: When is Danny Trejo playing Santa?







If you watched one of the trailers for American Horror Stories on FX, then you probably noticed something crazy early on. Not only is Danny Trejo going to be a part of the anthology series, but he’ll be taking on the role of Santa!

We’ll admit that a big part of our excitement for this episode comes largely out of curiosity. What in the world will this story be about? Also, is it going to be truly scary or just total camp? Both, at least for now, seem like fair questions.

Want to get some more news on American Horror Stories in video form? Then be sure to watch our review of the two-part premiere below! We’ll be offering these up every week for the remainder of the season, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any of them.

Here is what we know about Trejo’s episode for the time being — it is currently set to air on Thursday, July 29, and it carries with it the title of “The Naughty List.” Honestly, was there any better possible title than this? We also have a short synopsis that gives you a slightly better sense of what you can expect:

A group of influencers face a reckoning after posting a problematic video online.

So apparently, this episode could revolve around Trejo-as-Santa making some influencers pay for some of their actions — or at least that’s what this sounds like. The comparisons between this show and Black Mirror are going to be inevitable, but it’s ironic that both the premiere and now this Horror Stories episode seem to be skewering social media/technology in some way. Isn’t that one of the central Black Mirror themes, albeit on a much larger level?

Related – Check out more news when it comes to American Horror Stories right away

What do you want to see when Danny Trejo does show up as Santa on American Horror Stories?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates on the show moving forward. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







