Good Witch season 7 episode 10 (series finale) video: Wedding prep!







As you approach the Good Witch series finale airing on Hallmark Channel this coming Sunday, you know a big wedding is ahead. As a matter of fact, we’re actually wondering if we could be seeing two ceremonies as opposed to one.

Let’s lay out the case it courtesy of the sneak peek below — doesn’t it seem like Adam and Stephanie are about to tie the knot? We know that these two have been on such a long road towards finding each other once again, and seeing the two have this celebration could be all sorts of delightful. Yet, we also kinda want to see something for Abigail and Donovan, as well! Wouldn’t this be the perfect way to cap off the season?

We know that Hallmark canceled the show a couple of weeks ago, long after the final episode was put together. In a perfect world, we imagine that they looked at the ending of episode 10 and felt as though it’d be suitable enough as a goodbye. Having a wedding or two is a conclusion that a lot of people can get behind, and the same goes for leaving the Merriwicks in a relative state of peace … even if there is no clear indication that this is going to happen for the time being.

So for the time being, we’re entering the finale not focusing on the sadness that is present here; instead, we’re going to focus on everything there is to be happy about. This show has been on the air for seven seasons and before that, we had a number of movies! This is the sort of thing that most shows can only dream of having, so there is a lot to celebrate here.

Related – Be sure to get some other news now on Good Witch, including more details on where things are going from here

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 10?

How do you think the series finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







