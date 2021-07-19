Good Witch series finale promo: Will Cassie survive?







As we prepare for the Good Witch series finale on Hallmark Channel next weekend, there is really one question worth wondering: Will Cassie be okay?

At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw Catherine Bell’s character collapse — it was a dramatic ending, and it probably could have been even more so had the promo not spoiled the outcome. In this video, the network confirmed that Cassie was alive and well, and looking to team up with her fellow Merriwicks one final time. The network clearly wants us to think that we’re building towards an epic showdown and they are not leaving us any hope that the story could continue. There was no suggestion of future movies or some sort of revival down the line — this is it.

We’re not going to lie: It’s frustrating having the news of the show ending sprung on us so late. There’s also no guarantee the finale will wrap everything up. It looks like Joy could have some sort of closure to her arc, but looks can be deceiving. Easily, Hallmark could have put together this promo to make a normal season finale feel like something different.

In conclusion, we’d probably have more confidence about this as a series finale in the event that it was announced as a final season far in advance. As it is, we’re ambiguous, but also grateful that we’ve gotten to see so many years of Cassie and some other characters. Not every show out there gets the chance to run this long and make so many fans along the way. It’s done a great job of resetting itself here and there, weathering cast exits and finding some fantastic new faces. It’s going to be missed, and the same goes for the messages that it carried with it.

