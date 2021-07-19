America’s Got Talent video: Gabriella Laberge covers ‘Goodbye My Lover’







The final America’s Got Talent audition episode is airing on NBC tomorrow, and the show still has some great performers left like Gabriella Laberge.

For more of what she brings to the table, why not check out the video below? Gabriella is a French-Canadian singer/violinist from Montreal, and there’s a moment early on where it looks like Simon Cowell is about to buzz her. Consider that a reminder that patience is often a virtue — she opens with a violin solo before getting further into her rendition of James Blunt’s “Goodbye My Lover.” It’s not a song that we’ve honestly heard covered all that much; there’s also a part of us that will forever associate this song with Michael Scott on The Office.

With that being said, there’s no denying that Gabriella’s performance here is stunning and emotive; it makes her an easy choice to move forward to the next round. She has the ability to create completely new arrangements and offer something that we’re not altogether used to on the show; we’ve seen a few violinists on AGT over the years, but the majority of them are strictly playing the instrument as opposed to also singing.

This is not Laberge’s first foray into the singing-show world, though it may be here in the United States. She was previously a part of the French edition of The Voice, and if you want to hear more from her, go ahead and check out her cover of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” (one of our favorite songs) below.

Remember that this episode of AGT airs tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Want to watch another performance in advance of the episode airing? Then visit the link here, as you can see some awesome hand-balancing. At the end of this episode, there’s a chance we’ll have a full picture of who is going to make it to live shows.

What do you want to see from Gabriella Laberge on America’s Got Talent tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

