America’s Got Talent video: Rialcris deliver awesome hand-balancing







There is a new episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC this Tuesday and as the auditions wrap up, there is more awesome stuff ahead.

Take, for example, a chance to see Rialcris. In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what is coming up for these three brothers who hail from Colombia — Sofia Vergara’s home country! They have a fun, genuine conversation prior to their performance, and you get the sense about two minutes in that these guys are going to be nothing short of brilliant.

What they do is a hand-balancing act like no other. We’ve seen variations on this before, and what we actually like about this one in particular is that there are very few gimmicks here. The intention here is not to distract you with flashy lights or some elaborate backstory; instead, it’s to showcase the strength of these three and how dedicated they are to their craft. It’s one thing to see a guy balance himself in the air using only a guy’s head — it only gets more elaborate and surprising from here.

This is the sort of act that is wholly unique to America’s Got Talent and it’s one of the reasons why we love this show so much. Where else are you going to see something like this? The answer is “pretty close to nowhere.” We hope that these guys get to go to the live shows — we understand already that they probably will not win, mostly because so few acts in this category. It’s not really about that. Instead, it’s more about showcasing a talent like this and inspiring people out there.

Remember that after this episode, AGT will probably be on an Olympics-related hiatus for a while. Prepare yourself accordingly.

Do you think Rialcris are going to make it far on America's Got Talent this season?

