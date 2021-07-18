Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2 promo: Still under fire?







As we prepare ourselves now for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2, it feels like nothing is gonna get easier for the title character. The same goes for his mother Raq.

On paper, it’s true that Raq has a new arrangement with local drug kingpin Unique — he has command of most of the corners in the neighborhood now. However, he’s still unhappy battle what happened to Buck, and he’s made it clear already that he cannot control everyone around him.

Have you watched our review of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere? If not, be sure to do that below! Once you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

At the end of the episode 2 promo below, you can see a reminder that Kanan’s life could still be in peril, and he is going to rely on his mother in order to keep him safe for now.

Meanwhile, what happened is also going to bleed into life at school. Everyone’s going to realize pretty fast that Buck is no longer around, and Davina is going to have some serious questions. Wasn’t there a beef between Kanan, his friends, and Buck? Kanan lies to her pretty early on in the preview, and that is something that he’s probably going to practice for quite some time moving forward. It’s just another part of the game that he now has himself in.

So what’s going on with Detective Howard? It seems like he’s fine with Unique running the show in the neighborhood, which is certainly enough to make you wonder what is going on with him. Is he getting a piece of the operation, or does he just think that one crew running the streets is better than smaller factions fighting with one another? We still don’t know that much about the character, so the writers will need to clue us in a little more over time.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including more details on what could be coming in episode 2

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more updates when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







