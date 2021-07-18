Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2 spoilers: Saving Kanan?







Following tonight’s big premiere, Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2 is going to ramp things up fast. This show is wasting no time showing the danger that the title character finds himself in, and that’s important for SO many reasons.

Following the premiere, the #1 thing we know is that Kanan’s life will never be the same. In making the move that he did, he’s fully immersed in this life — he’s killed now. There’s no walking that back and his mom Raq knows it. He intentionally flunked the test and now, she’s got no choice but to make sure that he is trained and prepared. There’s a heartbreaking part of this, but maybe she also recognized that someday, it could ultimately come to this.

Want more scoop? Below, we’ve got the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

After a rival crewmember is killed, Raq does whatever is necessary to get the target off Kanan’s back.

We foresee that a lot of the upcoming episodes are going to be about Kanan finding his spot in the game and how the rest of the family gets roped in. Unique feels like the Big Bad for the season, as he tries to take full control of the South Side of Jamaica, Queens.

The most important part of the story to remember is that Kanan is only 15. That is so young! Yet, he’s about to go through more than most adults twice his age do.

