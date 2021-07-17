The Chi season 4 episode 8 video: Is Papa giving any advice?







This weekend on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see The Chi season 4 episode 8 — and as you would imagine, relationships will be key here. That’s been a big theme for most of this season in general, and it’s going to rear its head in this episode more than any other.

Whether you are talking about Kevin or Papa, both characters have a lot to say in the sneak peek below! This preview is all about relationship advice in a way, whether you are talking about Kevin seeking it or it becoming clear that Papa’s got some of his own. We do think there’s something really fun about Papa being brought in early, only to then be offered food that he can get for free regardless as a peace offering. It’s an amusing exchange, and this preview in general is pretty fun to watch and understandable for where these characters are.

This is what we like about where The Chi is right now as a series. While we know that there are bigger events that go on with this show (and plenty of characters who die), we think of its strengths is just focusing on the ebb and flow of reality. There are times in a community where things are a little more peaceful, and even when they’re not, relationships will matter a lot. Scenes like this are happening all over the world right now and this conversation feels organic to who some of these characters are.

We don’t have that many more episodes left of The Chi before the season is wrapped, so we gotta know to savor every single moment. We hope that it comes back for more but in the modern TV world, you never quite know for sure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now, including more details on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates on the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Papa: Don’t put my business in the streets

Also Papa: On this week of Papa’s Pulpit, let’s discuss Kev’s relationship… 😂

Watch an all-new episode of #TheChi this Sunday on @showtime! pic.twitter.com/37ppuwqUoA — The Chi on Showtime (@SHOTheChi) July 16, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







