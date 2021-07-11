The Chi season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Potential love stories







As you look towards The Chi season 4 episode 8, we’re going to be seeing an hour focused very much on relationships. It could be one of the most romance-focused installments of the whole season, in fact.

So what do we know about it at present? It starts with the title here of “Love Jones,” and the full synopsis below indicates just how important matters of the heart will be:

Kevin and Papa pull out all the stops to get their women back. Emmett treats Tiff to a night on the town. Kiesha and Christian get to know each other better.

When you look at where some of these relationships are right now, you can understand easily why there would be challenges. For Emmett and Tiff, for example, you’ve got issues that date back to the reasons that got them in an open relationship. This isn’t something that just came out of nowhere; there were actions that led to it and it only caused the feelings to get more severe and intense. We don’t know if there’s a way for things to get easier for the two of them soon, but we’ll see.

As for Kiesha and Christian, meanwhile, there has to be an understanding that things are going to take a long time. You just have to remember everything that Kiesha has gone through and all of her trust issues. She also has baby Ronnie that she’s caring for now and that is another big part of her life that needs to be considered.

There aren’t too many episodes left in this season — when you consider that, you have to think that things are going to move fairly fast insofar as certain stories go. We’ll just see what happens when the dust ultimately settles.

Related – Check out some other updates all about The Chi right now

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 4 episode 8?

Do you have any particular relationship you are the most invested in right now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







