Chicago Fire season 10, New Amsterdam season 4 premiere date news!







Today, NBC was kind enough to give you ALL sorts of premiere date news — think in terms of Chicago Fire, New Amsterdam, and a whole lot more! After so many shows starting a little bit later last season due to the health crisis, the goal this time around is a little different: To hit the ground running. After all, some of the first shows of the season are going to be coming as early as Monday, September 20.

Below, you can see all of the current premiere dates as announced; just remember that all times listed are Eastern.

Monday, September 20

8:00 – The Voice

10:00 – Ordinary Joe (new series)

Tuesday, September 21

10:00 – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, September 22

8:00 – Chicago Med

9:00 – Chicago Fire

10:00 – Chicago PD

Thursday, September 23

8:00 – Law & Order: SVU (two-hour premiere)

10:00 – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Tuesday, September 28

9:00 – La Brea (new series)

Thursday, October 21

8:00 – The Blacklist

So why in the world is The Blacklist on Thursday nights? If you missed our recent report on the subject, the James Spader series has been shifted over due to NBC opting to not proceed with the already-ordered Law & Order: For the Defense. They need some sort of original programming to fill that spot, and The Blacklist does at least have a stable audience — even if its ratings fell hard during its final episodes at a special time.

Remember that for many of these shows, production will also be starting sooner rather than later — as a matter of fact, filming for all of the One Chicago shows will be starting sooner rather than later! Work on New Amsterdam formally kicked off earlier this week.

Finally, if you are wondering about This Is Us, the family drama is being held back to midseason. From there, you can expect new episodes to air with very few interruptions until we get to the end of the series … a fact that makes us rather-sad in the first place.

