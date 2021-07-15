The Blacklist season 9 premiere date: It’s airing on Thursdays!







Consider this one of the biggest surprises when it comes to the fall TV season so far: NBC is moving The Blacklist off Friday nights. What’s the reasoning behind it? Think in terms of a last-minute schedule change.

Today, the network confirmed that the James Spader drama is going to be coming your way on Thursday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will be followed by Law & Order: SVU and then also Law & Order: Organized Crime. The later premiere date is going to give the cast and crew an opportunity to have a little bit of a break after season 8 ran later in production than almost any other show out there. It does also give the network a little bit more time in order to promote the show individually, which we certainly think could help it out.

Have you watched our most-recent The Blacklist video discussion yet? Then check out what we had to say about Reddington and the letter below! Once you watch that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss throughout the summer.

What’s the reason for the last-second change? This has to do with the fact that Law & Order: For the Defense was canceled prior to it even airing. NBC needed a show to fill that spot and at least for the time being, this will be it. We do still have to wait and see, though, if it will occupy that timeslot forever.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what the long-term future holds for the James Spader drama — but for now, we’re pleased that it will be on at a time and place more viewers will be able to see it.

Related – Check out some other news on The Blacklist now, including what the future could hold for Reddington

What do you think about The Blacklist season 9 getting a new premiere date?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







