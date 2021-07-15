American Horror Stories premiere: Murder House references, Easter eggs







We’ve made it through the first two episodes of American Horror Stories season 1, and these were a treat for Murder House fans. This story was set entirely around the original American Horror Story setting, and that made for a nostalgia overload from the very beginning.

We know that there’s an obvious tie-in between stories just based on the location alone, but what more is there? We did see a few interesting references throughout the first two episodes that should bring you back to multiple other seasons of the flagship show, if you are paying enough attention.

Tate’s shirt! – Near the end of the second episode, you can get a glimpse of Ruby wearing the same “normal people scare me” shirt that you saw from Tate during Murder House.

The Pig Man – This is actually an Easter egg to multiple seasons of American Horror Story. You can see this as a throwback to the Eric Stonestreet episode of the first season, or instead the creature in Roanoke — a season that has become somewhat underrated over time.

A second therapist – During the episode, we hear Merrin Dungey’s character reference that she is not the only therapist presence within the house. This is most likely a reference to Ben Harmon, Dylan McDermott’s character in the first season.

Camera shows and specific rooms – From the camera shots (the therapy scenes) to specific places within the home (the basement), you get a sense that the writers really wanted to embrace the look and the feel of the very first season.

Infantata – There’s a small visual of a character who looks very much like them, scaring Paris Jackson’s character of Maya.

Any disappointments?

We feel like a lot of people out there wanted to see a cameo or two from people who were a part of the first season, but we understand why it didn’t happen. For starters, it would have heavily increased the budget — and what more would’ve been gained from it? Given that we already had American Horror Story: Apocalypse, there may have been a feeling that we’ve seen enough of them already.

What Easter eggs did you catch in the American Horror Stories premiere?

