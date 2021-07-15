American Horror Stories episode 3 air date, spoilers: Prepare for ‘Drive In’







Do you want to know when American Horror Stories episode 3 is going to air via FX on Hulu, or to get more insight about what’s ahead? Either way, rest assured that we’ve got you covered within this piece!

Let’s kick things off here, though, with this: A reminder that the plan is for new episodes to come out weekly. While the premiere gave you an incredible two-parter with Murder House references galore, from here on out you’ll get one installment at a time. “Drive In” is the title for episode 3, and it will be available to stream at midnight Eastern time on Thursday, July 22.

We know that the synopsis for American Horror Stories episode 3 may not give away much, but it does at least set the stage for some MAJOR scares coming up:

A screening of a forbidden film has disastrous consequences.

Just on the surface here, it feels like this episode could be separate from a lot of what we’ve seen in the franchise so far — unless this is some old-school drive-in that has a connection to either Asylum or Freak Show. This episode could be political in nature and dive into the banning of controversial movies/books … or it could just be some sort of weird play on The Ring where watching the movie itself leads to a terrible consequence.

No matter what the story is, expect something totally different than the return to Murder House this go-around.

