Power Book IV: Force premiere date: Is it coming in 2021 or 2022?







If you find yourself curious in the Power Book IV: Force premiere date, consider yourself one of many! We know that this is something we’ve been excited to get for a good while now, largely because Tommy Egan is one of our favorite characters in the overall universe.

Who doesn’t want to watch a show featuring Joseph Sikora’s character figuring out his new life? It will be set in Chicago, and there’s a whole host of new faces we’ll have a chance to meet along the way. Whether or not Tommy can change his stripes or not could be a huge theme of what Force is ultimately about.

Have you seen our video yet talking all about Power Book III: Raising Kanan? If not, take a look at it below! We’ll be diving further into this show coming up this weekend, so be sure you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now so you don’t miss out.

Today, Starz did put out a new video highlighting the future of the Power universe, and in it they noted for the first time that Force will be premiering in early 2022 — presumably, this means after the conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost season 2. (Read more about that now over at the link here.) We’d love to see Force start airing shortly after the Super Bowl, that way it can give us entertainment throughout the winter and early spring. After that, the wait won’t be too long, hopefully, until we get a second season of Raising Kanan (that was just renewed earlier this week).

This video does give you a small taste of what’s coming up on Tommy’s spin-off, or at least enough to remind us of the character’s primary motive: Money. We don’t think he’s going to be compelled to come back to New York anymore; instead, he’ll put more of his focus on trying to establish himself elsewhere.

What do you most want to see on Power Book IV: Force when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, why not stick around to get some other updates? We’ll be here leading up to the premiere. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







