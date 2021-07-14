Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date: Is it coming in November?







While Starz has not issued an official Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date yet, we do have a better sense now of when it’ll be!

In a new video (see below), the network confirmed that the Michael Rainey Jr.-led spin-off is going to be coming back at some point in November — there is no specific date yet, but we’re getting even more of a sense of how awesome this month will be. We’re going to have Dexter potentially, more Yellowstone, fall TV in full gear, and now also Ghost back on the air.

While the promo below doesn’t necessarily give too much more away as to what’s coming, it doesn’t need to! What we assume is that Power Book II: Ghost will pick up not that long after the end of season 1. If you recall, in that finale Tariq was able to spare his mother’s life by getting Tasha into witness protection. Tommy, meanwhile, took off and claimed Ghost’s son would never see him again. Tariq also murdered Jabari, so we have to imagine that this investigation is going to be a huge part of what lies ahead.

There are a lot of familiar faces coming in season 2, and we’re also going to see a lot more of Rashad Tate’s brother! That makes us wonder if Starz is going to use this season to better set the stage for Power Book V: Influence, a spin-off that has been lurking underneath the surface for a good while now.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

