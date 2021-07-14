Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere spoilers: ‘Back in the Day’







Are you ready for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere to just be here already? We know that we are! It’s one of the most-anticipated shows of the summer and we’re keen to get insight on a lot of different things. Take, for example, why Kanan Stark was the way that he was during the origin show.

Go ahead and consider this show an origin story — there’s all sorts of big stuff to dive into over the next two seasons (it’s already been confirmed for more), and we imagine that the writers are going to take their time setting the stage.

Want to check out our new video sharing our expectations for Raising Kanan? What are you waiting for — watch it below! After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is going to be your source for all sorts of updates and we don’t want you missing any of them.

This weekend’s new episode carries with it the title of “Back in the Day,” and we’ve got a feeling that establishing the time period is going to be just as important as anything. This show needs to feel authentic, and that includes both introducing this version of Kanan alongside all the different circumstances that surround him. We’ll meet a ton of different characters for the first time, including his mother Raq — the most influential person in his life. This could be who teaches him the game.

While the synopsis below for the first episode may not give away much, we like to think of it as a good foundation for whatever is next:

In 1991 in South Jamaica, Queens,15-year-old Kanan Stark is eager to join his family’s growing drug business that is led by his mother, Raquel Raq Thomas.

As we get further and further into the season, we imagine that the writers will start to unleash their surprises; based on what executive producer 50 Cent is saying, episode 5 is when things could start to really get crazy.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Be sure to also stick around — there are a lot of other details we’ll be bringing to the table soon. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







