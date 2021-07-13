Power Book III: Raising Kanan: 50 Cent makes a bold season 1 promise







With the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming this weekend to Starz, there is clearly a ton to celebrate — especially given the news that the show is coming back for a season 2!

What we know about this show already is that we’re diving into the world of 1991 Jamaica, Queens, and the childhood of one Kanan Stark. There’s a reason that he became the man he was throughout all of Power proper, and this show’s going to expose that. Not only that, but it’s going to be a heck of an entertaining project in its own right.

So how confident is executive producer 50 Cent that this show is going to be awesome? In a new post on Instagram after the renewal news yesterday, he indicated that by episode 5, you’re going to say that Raising Kanan is better than Power itself. That’s a bold promise given how transformative Power was to the world of TV dramas. It’s going to need some sort of huge twist or firecracker episode to bring it over the top.

Luckily, we know that the world of Power loves to dabble in epic midseason twists. We’ve seen that time and time again with the flagship show, and it would make sense for Raising Kanan to do something in order to flip the story on its head. Kanan was so guarded a character on the original; it makes sense that he would have some secrets buried pretty darn deep.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 1?

Do you think it could actually be better than the original? Let us know now in the comments, and stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

