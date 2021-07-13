Dancing with the Stars season 30: Is this casting ‘rumor’ pure nonsense?







Because we’re so far away from Dancing with the Stars season 30 premiering, we know the hunger is there for casting rumors. Are there a lot of people we’d love to see on the show? Sure, and we’re sure the people behind the scenes feel the same way.

Just remember this: While pro dancers and judges may have a wishlist, that doesn’t mean these Stars are going to sign on the dotted line.

With that in mind, we turn to former pro-turned judge Derek Hough, and some comments about TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio that he made recently in a HollywoodLife podcast interview:

“I think it’d be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters on there. Charli’s a really talented dancer and she’s obviously crushing it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be really good. I think she’d be awesome!”

We would totally understand why Derek and/or Dancing with the Stars would want Charli on the show — she has more than 120 MILLION followers on the aforementioned social-media app. Over the years, we’ve seen the dance competition court internet stars; Derek even partnered with one of them in YouTuber Bethany Mota! There can be appeal from both parties to a gig like this; if you are a young Instagram or TikTok star, this is a chance to appear before an entirely different audience and grow your fanbase (not that many of them need it with the money they already make). Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars potentially benefits from more young eyeballs watching their show, which helps significantly in the ad-revenue department.

With all of this in mind, none of this means that Charli D’Amelio will be on season 30. It doesn’t even mean she’ll be asked, let alone that she’d accept! (Some publications are already reporting Derek’s comments as though they are proof she will appear.) We don’t think producers will come close to formalizing the cast until near the end of the Olympics, largely because they’ll probably select one or two participants to enter the ballroom this fall.

Do you think we’ll see an internet star like Charli D’Amelio on Dancing with the Stars?

