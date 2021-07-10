Dancing with the Stars season 30: Longtime pro confirms participation







Dancing with the Stars season 30 is obviously a landmark occasion — how many shows make it to this particular point? New episodes will start airing this fall, and it’s our hope that we see ABC do what it can to commemorate this occasion.

One of the best ways for this to happen is, of course, the presence of familiar faces. We’re hoping to see the entire judging panel back, and the same goes for the majority of the show’s longtime pros. We know that there are a few that tend to cycle in here and there, but we think it’s all the more imperative this time around that some of the biggest personalities from the past 29 seasons take part.

At least for now, we know that Val Chmerkovskiy will be taking part! In a new interview with TV Insider, he makes it clear that he will have some sort of role:

I can’t necessarily talk about this season just yet, but I can say I am excited that I will be a part of it. Hopefully, everybody is going to tune in and enjoy the best season ever.

As for his brother Maksim, we wouldn’t hold our breath — he hasn’t said anything to suggest that he will be back for season 30. Still, never say never, right? We’ve seen pros come back before that we never expected, and it could very well happen all over again.

We reported recently that the full cast for season 30 will likely be revealed later this summer — for more on that, check out the link here.

