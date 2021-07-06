Dancing with the Stars season 30: When to expect the cast reveal!







For everyone out there excited to check out Dancing with the Stars season 30, the reality is that you’ll be waiting for a good while still. New episodes are not currently slated to premiere until we get around to September at the earliest, and the cast only gets announced a couple of weeks before that.

So what timeframe are we looking at exactly? What sort of people will the show cast this go-around? There are a handful of things to talk through here.

Have you watched our video on the season 29 finale? Be sure to check that out below! SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube as we cover some other great reality shows this summer there, including Big Brother 23 and The Bachelorette.

Let’s kick things off here a reminder. Last season, the full cast was unveiled at the start of September — meanwhile, the show itself came out on the 14th. There were some names that leaked in the press beforehand, which makes sense given that people rehearse for weeks leading up to the premiere. It’s one of the pitfalls ABC runs into trying to hold their cards close to the vest; there are often names that get out in advance.

Will we start to hear rumors in mid-August? Probably, and that’s especially true when you think about the longstanding connection between Olympians and this show. You’ll probably get a couple of famous athletes from the Tokyo Games in the ballroom this fall, and potentially an NFL alum, some actors, a few reality stars, and maybe a person or two famous from social media. The show has an established casting pattern at this point.

Here’s the big question mark that remains: Whether or not the show will cast anyone else from Bachelor Nation after Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe won consecutive seasons?

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars season 30, including more scoop from Tyra Banks

Is there anyone you want to see as a part of the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for all sorts of other updates about the show and the cast. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







