Dancing with the Stars season 30: What’s currently in the works?







We know that there is a Dancing with the Stars season 30 happening this fall, but what do we really know about it?

From a casting point of view, everything is still pretty hush-hush. We wouldn’t be shocked if casting already has some feelers out there to some celebrities, but they’re probably taking a cautious approach. There’s usually a couple of Olympians on right after the Summer Games, so some of the decisions producers make this time could come down to the last minute.

There are a couple of things related to the show that host and executive producer Tyra Banks is already thinking about. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she notes that there’s a good chance there will be no live audience in season 30:

“We’ve been talking about it, back and forth … [But] probably not, if I really think about ultimate safety… maybe not yet.”

We’re not sure that a live audience is something that could be included midway through a season, based on the way that the set is built. If they opt for no live audience at the start, there’s a good chance they’d stick with that for most, if not all, of the season.

In the same interview Banks noted that she is hopeful that Carrie Ann Inaba will be in the ballroom this fall, despite her recent absence from The Talk due to health-related circumstances. We think that Dancing with the Stars does need as many of its longtime judges as possible — they need some of that familiarity to keep longtime viewers around. While people like Carrie Ann and Bruno Tonioli may not be huge names outside of the show community, they are huge names within it!

