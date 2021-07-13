SWAT season 5: When will Shemar Moore, cast move to Sundays?







We know that SWAT season 5 will be premiering on CBS this October, and be doing it in a brand-new Friday timeslot! It will be nice to have Hondo and the rest of the crew back, especially with some of the early teasers suggesting that there’s some big stuff ahead in the premiere. (For more on that, including a special setting, be sure to follow the link here.)

In the midst of the timeslot shift, there’s a chance you may have heard the other news — the move to Fridays is not a permanent one. After SEAL Team airs a handful of episodes Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, it will be shifting to Paramount+ and the Shemar Moore drama will take it’s place. That is still happening, but a little bit later than first planned.

According to a report from TVLine, SWAT is now going to be airing on Friday nights, save for a hiatus in November, through at least the calendar year. It is now set to move to Sunday nights at midseason.

So why is this happening? Our theory is that CBS did not want to complete the Sunday move until after the NFL season and awards shows are over in February — otherwise, it would have a hard time securing some sort of schedule stability. Once it comes back at midseason now, it can air for many consecutive weeks without some sort of major interruption along the way.

Odds are, you’re going to be getting a preview for SWAT season 5 when we get around to September — they’ll want to push things in advance, and we’re hoping that the Friday move actually proves fruitful. Other than The Blacklist, there won’t be that much in the way of competition out there!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







