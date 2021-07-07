SWAT season 5 premiere spoilers: Shemar Moore, cast filming in Mexico







When SWAT season 5 premieres on CBS this fall, be prepared for something that looks and feels a little bit different!

According to a new report from TVLine, Shemar Moore and some other cast members are going to be filming parts of the first two episodes on location in Mexico. It will allow them to create something that looks and feels different from anything the show has done before, and it will also pay tribute to some classic cinema.

In speaking on things further to the aforementioned publication, here is some of what executive producer Shawn Ryan had to say:

“As Hondo tries to decide what to do next with his career, he finds himself regrouping at a friend’s vacation home in rural Mexico, in a two-part season premiere inspired by some of the classic Clint Eastwood ‘Man With No Name’ Westerns … [While on this trip Hondo is] reluctantly pulled into the troubles of a local widow and her daughter. Against a spectacular mountain backdrop unlike anything you see on scripted television, these first two hours of Season 5 will allow us to explore Hondo’s character and choices in a unique and exciting way for us. We can’t wait to show these episodes to our fans.”

Many other cast members will continue to film their storylines in Los Angeles, and this should be an exciting, memorable way to kick off the season! It may be especially important for Ryan and the rest of the producers to create something big here, given that SWAT is going to be on the move for a good chunk of the season. The first handful of episodes are going to air on Friday night alongside Magnum PI and Blue Bloods. However, it will move to Sundays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern once SEAL Team finishes its migration over to the Paramount+ streaming service. This is a show that needs every viewer it can get, so creating something exciting from the jump may be a good way to tilt things in that direction.

