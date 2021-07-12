Gossip Girl revival sets HBO Max ratings record; season 2 imminent?







While we only have a few days of evidence to go off of right now, one thing is clear: HBO Max is pretty darn satisfied with the performance of Gossip Girl. How could they not be?

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the revival of the former CW hit set new records over the first four days of availability — it is the most-watched original series they’ve had over that span of time, even over a show like The Flight Attendant with a prominent star in Kaley Cuoco. It also performed extremely well in terms of social-media buzz, with it generating huge amounts of attention over on TikTok and also Twitter.

Are we surprised by any of this? Not extremely. You have to remember that this is a firmly-established property and with that, there were going to be some viewers who were checking it out from the jump. It’s a little different launching this than launching a brand-new original show with no fan base.

While a lot of this information is highly encouraging for the show’s season 2 prospects, we think HBO Max will press pause before getting too excited yet. A lot of people may have watched the first episode out of curiosity, hoping that the show would live up to everything they remembered about the original. The true test is going to come in a few days when episode 2 launches. Are people still going to be on board at that point? If they are, then things will start to look a little more encouraging long-term. There is a tendency for a lot of revivals and reboots to burn out fairly fast, and that should be something that they are acutely aware of throughout the season airing.

