Gossip Girl revival episode 2 spoilers: ‘She’s Having a Maybe’







Find yourself intrigued to get some more Gossip Girl episode 2 details? It’s clear already that this version of the show is going to be different. You have a new array of characters, different problems, and of course a new Gossip Girl.

The biggest difference of all, though, is that we know who Gossip Girl is in advance — it’s not just one person. Instead, this is the way for some disgruntled teachers to get revenge and try to put the younger generation in line. We think the first episode episodes are going to be largely about them working to understand what being Gossip Girl really means; meanwhile, Julien and several other characters will fight in order to establish themselves in the midst of it. (Of course, Julien has plenty of relationships to reconcile — doing some of this is not going to be easy.)

For a few more details on Gossip Girl episode 2, all you have to do is view the full synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

As Zoya (Whitney Peak) cautiously explores a new romantic interest, Max (Thomas Doherty) tears down boundaries in pursuing one of his own. At a black-tie affair, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) struggles with her mom, Kate (Tavi Gevinson) works overtime, and Julien (Jordan Alexander) vows to fix her mistakes once and for all.

As we look towards the remainder of the season, we think that adding more insight to many of the students is going to be of the utmost importance. While they’re clearly flawed and not altogether-nice people, where are the vulnerabilities? At one point do we start to feel a little more sorry for them? In general, the more complicated this show is, the better off it is probably going to be.

