Gossip Girl episode 2 spoilers: Where will the revival go from here?

The first thing we gotta say about the revival already is simple: It’s gonna be all sorts of messy. First of all, can we talk about the teachers being Gossip Girl? It’s such a massive change from the original to know the entity’s identity so early. It’s also polarizing. While we understand the idea of teachers wanting to put bratty teenagers in their place, isn’t it a little uncomfortable to have them spying on them to such a degree? Of course, we also understand that the show’s not necessarily trying to paint them as heroes; the whole point of the show is to create a complicated picture where everyone has their strengths and their faults.

Oh, and the hunt for Gossip Girl is going to be intense almost right away. Based on the promo below for the rest of the season, you’re going to see administrators doing what they can in order to find the responsible party, threatening expulsion at every turn. Well, they’re kinda barking up the wrong tree, right?

As for some of the students, the biggest storyline in our mind right now is the relationship between Julien and her half-sister Zoya. It feels like there’s hope for them to be on the same page, but some of that is going to be interspersed with chaos and betrayals. Heck, Julien’s played one over on her already! That’s probably going to continue, but can these characters evolve from who they are right now? For the time being, we think that the writers are intense to make these students even more chaotic than the likes of Serena and Blair years ago.

