Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week one







The first Veto Ceremony has come and gone in Big Brother 23 — so were there any major surprises along the way? Of course, we’ve got a handful of details to pass along within this update.

Let’s start with a quick refresher if you’re a bit behind on the feeds — Head of Household Frenchie nominated Kyland and Alyssa, and from there Derek X. won the power of Veto. This left him with a decision — do you use it and run the risk of someone else going, or do you keep nominations the same?

In the end, Derek X. did opt to use his Veto, keeping a promise he made to Kyland a little earlier on. With that in mind, Frenchie has now nominated Travis and there’s a fairly good chance that he will be evicted from the game. Travis’ biggest obstacle may be himself, especially since we’re not 100% sure that he is that obsessed with being a part of the show. He’s got an uphill battle the next few days since Alyssa’s team members will want to keep her, and he doesn’t have that many close allies outside of a few guys.

There is still plenty of time, though, for things to change, and that is a part of what makes this show so gloriously chaotic. You may think you’ve got a good sense of where things are going to go on a given week, but it can easily turn on a dime at any given second. Travis could suddenly find a metaphorical kick in the pants that gets him moving and ready to inflict a little bit of chaos.

