Big Brother 23 finale date revealed; how many days are in this season?

CBS confirmed this morning, alongside a number of premiere dates, that the season finale is going to air on Wednesday, September 29. That means that we’re going to have an 85-day season, which is the same length as what we saw for season 22.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, what does it mean for the game? There’s a reasonably good chance that this means that we’ll either have a Triple Eviction or a couple of Double Evictions. It also means less of a chance of a Battle Back unless they do three double evictions or a double eviction and a triple. Big Brother ending one week after Survivor 41 premiering is a little unusual; typically, we only have these shows on the schedule alongside each other for a week, if that.

To date, CBS has to be fairly happy with how Big Brother is performing — the ratings are up over the All-Star season last year, and there’s also been some exciting gameplay and a lot of interesting twists. This is, in our mind, BB at its most pure, and having the live feeds up for the first week has only made things more exciting. It goes without saying, but save for some enormous controversy later we’re sure that there is going to be a season 24 at some point in the future.

