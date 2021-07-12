Yellowstone season 4: Is Caroline Warner set to be the new Big Bad?







As we approach the premiere of Yellowstone season 4, why not take a minute to examine some new faces? There are, after all, a number of key players set to make their presence felt — and that includes Caroline Warner.

So what do we know about her right now? Jacki Weaver is positioned to play the part throughout the season, and this character is the CEO of Market Equities. If you watched season 3, you know that this is the group comprised of Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) and others who are doing everything that they can to take the land away from John Dutton and Yellowstone. It goes without saying that they are a force to be reckoned with.

If you haven’t watched our Yellowstone season 3 finale review just yet, what are you waiting for? Check that out below! After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other coverage of the show, including more reviews the moment that season 4 comes on the air this fall.

Just by her mere presence alone, it is fair to say that Market Equities as a group will be more prominent than ever in season 4 — they are bringing out the metaphorical big guns here in the boss to take on the ranch! Land battles have been a theme on this show from the beginning, and this group has things that John simply cannot contend with. Take, for example, unlimited money and resources. Odds are, they also have a number of big-time politicians in their back pocket.

The more that Yellowstone goes all-in on Market Equities as a presence, the more they turn the ranch into the ultimate underdog. We think this is an idea Taylor Sheridan would embrace, even if we know that the ranch is hardly a minnow in the state of Montana. They have their own power, but they may choose to wield it in a different way if they want to make it out of this situation.

Of course, the first order of business is still making sure they survive — some of the recent teasers suggest that there is still a level of apparent danger there in the aftermath of the attacks.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 story-wise?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







