Yellowstone season 4 teaser: Is it really an omen of death?







Earlier this week a new teaser surfaced for Yellowstone season 4, and it’s totally led to a wide array of theories.

So what are some of the big ones? Let’s just say that they relate to the idea of a major character dying — something that has understandably been out there since the season 3 finale cliffhanger. We saw three different Duttons in Beth, Kayce, and John all put in dangerous situations — so could one of them succumb to some inevitable injuries?

The teaser focuses primarily on a lonely crow, which of course in many cultures is thought about as an omen of death. We’re sure the producers thought a lot about this when cultivating the preview — but is all really as it seems? Remember that crows don’t always show up after death; they can turn up, at least per the mythology, when they think that a death is coming. The crow could in that sense be representative of all of us as viewers, as we all sit around and consider the idea that someone could be going.

Just remember this: If you’re the Paramount Network, you want to keep people guessing! The big theme of season 4 is revenge seemingly, but we don’t necessarily have to see someone die in order for that desire to be out there. After what’s gone on with the Duttons already, we have to think that they are going to be ready and willing to let the metaphorical world burn.

Do you think a major character will die at the start of Yellowstone season 4?

