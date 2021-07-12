America’s Got Talent video: Ehrlich delivers brilliant light-show audition!







There’s another America’s Got Talent audition show airing this Tuesday, so why not go ahead and introduce you to another performer?

In the video below, you can see what Ehrlich brings to the table, and how he could very-well prove to be a force to be reckoned with depending on how far he goes. He hails from the Philippines, and he comes with an act that looks and feels very-much unique. We’ve seen baton twirlers and hula-hoop artists before, but not someone takes elements of these and combines them with magic/light shows. He feels like someone who takes elements of a few different AGT acts and turns them into something fully unique. There’s an element of dance and choreography here, but also one that is very technical and about timing.

Most importantly, though, Ehrlich is a showman. It matters what you do on that stage, but it matters equally if you have the capacity to sell it to your audience. Ehrlich can do that — he seems overjoyed to be performing and receptive to what the judges say to him ahead of time.

We do think he’s going to get the votes necessary to move on, so it brings us now to our next question: What else can he bring to the table? He already delivered something super-artistic and cool for his audition, and the pressure will now be on him to raise the stakes and deliver something different. We wouldn’t venture too far away from the light show since it makes him stand out from the pack; just incorporate some new tricks and effects. Try to fill up that stage as much as possible and make the most of the live environment to truly wow people.

