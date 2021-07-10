America’s Got Talent video: Police Academy’s Michael Winslow auditions!







On Tuesday night’s new America’s Got Talent episode, you are going to see a very familiar face try out in Michael Winslow! The former Police Academy star is trying his luck at the NBC reality show, and reminding everyone just how great he is.

At the start of the video below, Winslow explains that in the years after his big break and doing movies, he quit the business in order to be a father. As a widower, he had his hands full but with his kids older now, he feels like it’s his time to jump back into the spotlight. He’s still a guy with thousands of voices and sound-effects at his disposal, and he isn’t shy to show some of them off at the drop of a hat. This audition crams in a lot of content — he’s a great storyteller, and his material is relatable enough that he hooks you before he even starts with some of the sound effects.

We know that Michael’s appearance is going to spark yet another debate on how famous is too famous to be on this show. Remember that this season already, we’ve seen well-known comedians like the Sklar Brothers and Josh Blue appear! In general, it feels like there was a concentrated effort to get a lot of funny people to take part, and our thinking is this: The audience still gets to decide. We don’t think that any of these people being on the show means that they win. With Michael in particular, how many times have you thought about him over the past few years? He may have been a well-known name some time ago, but that does not mean that he is active in show business right now.

It goes without saying that he’ll get the votes necessary to move on — we’ll just have to see what happens from there!

