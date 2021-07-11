Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: What’s next after Veto? (day 5, morning)







The Power of Veto Competition happened last night in the Big Brother 23 house, so where are things going to go today?

At present, it does look like we could be in for a (slightly) quieter day, mostly because of the fact that the plan for the Veto winner is solidified. Derek X. has every interest in using it, and he’s confirmed to multiple people that he will save Kyland. He told him he would before the Veto Competition and he’s sticking to that.

For some more Big Brother 23 video updates, be sure to check out our brand-new discussion of the Power of Veto aftermath below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other DAILY live-feed updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

Is this what Frenchie actually wants in the game? That’s a little unclear, largely because of the fact that Frenchie tells so many people different things. He mentioned to Derek X. yesterday that he’d rather see Alyssa removed than Kyland, mostly because he is more confident a replacement nominee would go over Kyland. His replacement nominee does feel like it’s going to be Travis, and he’s already floated this out there to Travis by noting that some people in the game want him nominated.

As of right now, Frenchie’s whole gameplan seems to be throwing as many other people under the bus as possible, shirking any responsibility for some of his actions.

For those curious, the live feeds are going to be down for a chunk of the day today, with the reason for that being the swimsuit photoshoot that is happening with the houseguests. This is something that happens every year, save for last season. (We weren’t sure that it would take place this year due to the virus, but they’re going forward with it.)

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to the live feeds and the Veto winner

What do you want to see happen in the Big Brother 23 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to stay at the site to ensure you don’t miss any further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







