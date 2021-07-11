Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto? (day 4)







Who won the first Power of Veto in Big Brother 23? There was a lot of drama building up to it and with that, we were certainly curious to find out what would happen!

Before we get to the winner, though, let’s take a look at what was going on leading up to it. Last night Head of Household / master of chaos Frenchie nominated Alyssa and Kyland, with the idea being that he would backdoor a “bigger fish” — since Christian is safe, that ended up being Derek X. per the most-recent conversations. However, Derek X. being drawn to compete in the Veto (alongside another potential target in Travis plus Tiffany) makes it impossible to pull such a backdoor off. Derek has a chance to earn his safety for the week!

Well, we can tell you now that the Veto winner is … Derek X.! He has indicated that he would like to save Kyland with it. We do think he probably will, as the two have been close for at least a decent portion of the game. The larger question to think about now is what happens from here — who is the next target of Frenchie? In a conversation with Sarah Beth and Claire, it felt as though he was looking towards nominating Travis. However, this is Frenchie and he may change his mind a thousand times between now and Monday.

In the end, getting rid of Travis would at least satisfy his early idea of trying to get a strong guy out of the game.

