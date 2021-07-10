The Witcher season 2 premiere date, first teaser trailer revealed







The Witcher season 2 is coming to Netflix — you’re just going to be waiting for a good while in order to check it out.

This week, the streaming service confirmed that on Friday, December 17, their smash hit adaptation will be back for new episodes. The goal is to make things bigger and more epic than before, and that’s asking a lot given everything that it took to make this season happen. The Henry Cavill series went through numerous filming shutdowns due to the virus, plus tough conditions and long hours to make things happen. The fruits of all of their labor can be seen in the new teaser below.

Is it somewhat of a surprise that Netflix released info this early on? In some ways, sure — they don’t tend to do this for a good 95% of their original programming. Yet, The Witcher is not an ordinary show for them, and the reveal makes a lot of sense when you consider WitcherCon. The event took place this week, and it only made sense for the trailer to coincide with that.

Season 2 will be comprised of eight episodes — while the post-production team was able to get this teaser together for fans, we have a feeling that the majority of episodes are not done as of yet. Filming only wrapped up a little over a couple of months ago, so there is much work to be done to ensure that the series is perfect.

With that being said, don’t good things come to those who wait? This is a mantra that many of us may have to follow while we suffer through an arduous next few months waiting for the series to arrive with new episodes.

