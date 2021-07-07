The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel casts Star Trek: Discovery actress







For everyone out there excited for The Witcher season 2, remember that there’s still a prequel coming in The Witcher: Blood Origin! We’ve got a little bit to discuss there when it comes to casting, and it’s great news for all fans of Star Trek: Discovery.

According to a report from Deadline, the super-accomplished Michelle Yeoh is going to be joining Laurence O’Fuarain in Blood Origin. This is a limited series set far before the events of the flagship show, and it should look and feel a little bit different because of that. That distinction could prove to be a part of the fun here!

Yeoh’s role is that of Scian. Want some other details? Then just take a look at the character description below:

Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

Given that Blood Origin is still in the process of casting, odds are we’re a good ways out from seeing it actually arrive on Netflix — and honestly, that’s okay! The plan currently is to have the flagship show back by the end of the year (fingers crossed) and from there, it feels like this would be a great way to keep people satisfied leading into a potential third season.

Remember that in addition to Blood Origin, Yeoh also has a key role coming up on her own Star Trek: Discovery spin-off show. She’s going to be really busy moving forward, and we’re sure that she’s going to have chances to show a lot of different sides to herself.

What do you think about Michelle Yeoh appearing in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

