The Witcher season 2 premiere date: What’s the current state of things?







The Witcher season 2 is one of the most-anticipated shows of the year! Unfortunately, that does nothing to answer the key question: When is it actually coming back?

Here’s what Netflix has already announced — the show is coming out in Q4, which hopefully means by the end of the year. We know that production on the show’s been done for a while, but there is a lot of work in post-production that needs to be done. The Henry Cavill series is one with a tremendous amount of style and atmosphere; it is not one you can just put together within the blink of an eye.

One of the things that we do know about the aforementioned streaming service is this: They love to premiere things after the holiday seasons. There’s a recognition that in this window, a lot of network TV programming is dying down. People are starting to have time off of work or from school and with all of that, there’s a real thirst to do some other things. In the end, it makes sense for Netflix to want The Witcher out either in late November or December. Maybe you stretch it to the first week of 2022, but we’d be surprised honestly if they go beyond that based on what they’ve said in the past.

Whenever the show does come out, we’re sure that it will be worth a tremendous sight of relief from the entire cast and crew. The Witcher had one of the most arduous productions out of any show during the health crisis, as it had to deal with shutdowns and a wide array of restrictions. This isn’t some show that you can write the virus into the story; viewers watching it are going to expect it to look and feel similar to how it has over the years.

