Good Witch season 7: New Catherine Bell, Sarah Power, Kat Barrell video







We know it’s hard to think about with the cancellation in mind, but there is a new Good Witch season 7 episode airing this weekend! We’re prepared to get emotional over it in advance — and it honestly doesn’t matter what the story is about. We’re just at a point now where every story will have that undercurrent of finality to it — the show is on borrowed time with just a handful of stories still to go.

For the sake of this article, let’s hope in the metaphorical time machine and warp back to a slightly happier era. In the video below, you can see Catherine Bell, Sarah Power, and Kat Barrell doing their best to talk about the show and the present state of their characters. Note that this was recorded prior to the news of the cancellation coming out, so there isn’t as much conversation about that. Instead, this is a lighthearted chat that reminds you how much this show family loves each other.

So what can you expect through the remainder of this season? A lot more magic, for starters, but also plenty more when it comes to romance. While Cassie’s personal life is a little more settled, there’s some big stuff coming for everyone else! Joy is still in the midst of a new relationship, whereas Abigail could get ready for some very important moments in her life. The fact that the finale is titled “The Wedding” should make you more than a little bit excited.

Is it difficult to digest the fact that Good Witch season 7 is the final one? Absolutely, but we’re doing our best to remember all of the fantastic moments along the way. After all, this is a show that delivered a sense of family and community that a lot of people cherish.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the sneak peek yet for tomorrow’s new episode, you can take a look at that below!

What do you want to see from Good Witch season 7 the rest of the way?

