Good Witch cancellation: Catherine Bell, James Denton react







Earlier today, the news first broke that Good Witch season 7 would be the final one at Hallmark Channel. We’re still somewhat shocked about it, but clearly, the network wanted that information out there in enough time for viewers to process it in advance. They can also promote the end of the series, but we’re also getting the sense now that this wasn’t necessarily planned to be the final send-off for the cast and crew.

For more on that, why not check out some statements? Speaking to Deadline, star James Denton clearly chose the word “canceled” to talk about the show coming to an end:

It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.

Meanwhile, Catherine Bell offered up her own statement below, thanking the fans for supporting this show (and the movies that came before it) for so long. While it’s easy to think that the show is ending after seven seasons, that’s discounting all of the years that this world existed in another form! It’s one of the longest-running franchises that is out there on cable TV, and it probably not the respect it deserved for bringing fun escapism and magic to the screen.

There are more episodes to discuss before the final curtain drops, so rest assured, we’ll be doing just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Bell (@therealcatherinebell)

