Good Witch season 7 episode 8 promo: The sweetheart sprint!







As you prepare for Good Witch season 7 episode 8, what is there to be excited about? As it turns out, quite a bit! There’s a lot of romance ahead when “The Sprint” airs one week from tomorrow; it’s easy to see some of that based on the title alone.

The name for this episode is a reference to the Sweetheart Sprint, an event where couples race through Middleton. At this point, it feels like this town has more random traditions and events than any place in human history. This could allow some couples to spend some more time together … and it could also allow some potential couples to think even more about their future. Are we going to see Adam and Stephanie get back together? For the time being, there’s reason to hope for it. (It looks like they’re about to kiss at one point in the promo!)

If that wasn’t enough for you, there are a few other fun elements that could be explored in this episode, as well. Take, for example, a search throughout Grey House for the second amulet. Given that this place is pretty much a character in its own right on the show, we’re always happy to see it featured in some capacity. We feel like this episode will expand some of the larger mysteries of the season … but not forget to have some fun along the way.

We just hope that this installment will prove to be worth the wait, given that Hallmark didn’t want to air an episode on July 4. Do we understand that? Absolutely, but that doesn’t make it any less of a bummer at this current moment in time when we’re eager to watch more.

