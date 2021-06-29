Good Witch season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Will Sam return to work?







The bad news is that you’re going to be waiting until Sunday, July 11 in order to see Good Witch season 7 episode 8 arrive on the Hallmark Channel. The good news? We’re coming back with an episode that is stuffed full of content!

The title for this episode is “The Sprint” — so what’s that going to mean in the context of the story? There aren’t too many details out there, save for the official Good Witch season 7 episode 8 synopsis:

Sam (Denton) is ready to return to work following his shoulder surgery but he and Cassie (Bell) don’t see eye-to-eye on the matter. Martha (Disher) organizes a surprise to celebrate her and Tom’s (Paul Miller, “Covert Affairs”) wedding anniversary and all their friends pair up to get in on the fun. Flower Universe tries to undercut Abigail’s (Power) business, but she won’t go down without a fight. Meanwhile, Joy (Barrell) wrestles with her anxieties about Zoey’s (Kyana Teresa, “Rising Suns”) job as a firefighter. Adam (Cavalheiro) helps Stephanie (Evans) fight for a coveted spot at the L’Academie des Friandises in Paris.

There’s clearly a lot going on within this episode, but when it comes to Sam and Cassie, seeing how they navigate this situation could prove interesting. Beyond just that, we understand where Joy could be coming from when it comes to Zoey. It’s obvious that she has a dangerous job and because of that, there is a huge inherent risk that comes with going out into the field. Because the two are early in their relationship, these are things that they will think about.

Hopefully, we’re going to see a lot of happiness by the time “The Spring” wraps — plus have an even greater sense of what the rest of the season will look like.

